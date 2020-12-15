Ore. Agency Shorted County On Pot Tax Revenue, Suit Says

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- An Oregon county is suing the state's Department of Revenue, claiming the agency has improperly withheld more than a year's worth of the county's tax proceeds from legal marijuana sales. Deschutes County, Oregon, filed the complaint in Oregon Tax Court on Dec. 11, arguing that its moratorium on new marijuana businesses hasn't shuttered its existing ones and shouldn't exclude the county from the payouts of marijuana tax money. But the state has largely ignored the county's requests for an explanation as to why it hasn't received any payout from the Oregon Marijuana Account since the second quarter of 2019, Deschutes says....

