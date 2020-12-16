Oxford Researchers Approved For AI Review Of 400K Cases

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- The British and Irish Legal Information Institute, or BAILII, has granted researchers from the University of Oxford special access to bulk-download more than 400,000 searchable cases for an academic project on the implications of artificial intelligence for English law, which could shape future data-sharing policies in the United Kingdom. Researchers will leverage natural language processing, a subset of AI that involves computer analysis of human communication data, to review the judicial decisions. BAILII CEO Jules Winterton told Law306 on Wednesday that this pilot with Oxford, announced Dec. 3, will be used to "learn about the implications of AI applications to BAILII...

