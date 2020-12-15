EEOC Strikes Deals To Wrap Up 2 Disability Bias Complaints

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached disability bias deals with an Indiana city and a pet waste removal company, wrapping up claims over allegedly unlawful medical exams and the firing of a pregnant worker. The federal workplace bias watchdog said Tuesday that Hammond, Indiana, will pay more than $80,000 to resolve claims it wrongly subjected employees to intrusive medical exams, a day after the agency announced that the pet waste removal company DoodyCalls will pay $40,000 to resolve a lawsuit claiming it unlawfully fired a pregnant employee after she requested disability accommodations. The city of Hammond was accused of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS