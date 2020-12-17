Trump Reshaped The Supreme Court, But Couldn't Control It

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- For months, President Donald Trump held out hope that the U.S. Supreme Court would hand him a second term. "I think this will end up in the Supreme Court," he said back in September as he sought to justify pushing Justice Amy Coney Barrett through to confirmation to avoid a deadlock in an election dispute. "U.S. Supreme Court should decide!" he said on Nov. 5 before Democrat Joe Biden was even projected the winner or Trump had filed a case challenging the election outcome in the court. Trump and his lawyers did not waver in their belief that the Supreme Court...

