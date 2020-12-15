Dems Ask Trump To Get Tough On Palm Oil Slave Labor

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:05 PM EST) -- Democrats pressed the Trump administration Tuesday over its action on forced labor in the production of palm oil, a ubiquitous component in goods from cookies to detergent, which is too often produced under "slave-like labor conditions," according to the lawmakers. Reports in the media and from organizations like the European Commission and Amnesty International have since 2015 associated palm oil, the most widely consumed vegetable oil on the planet, to deforestation and human rights abuses in countries where it is produced. In their letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, the 25 Democratic members of the House...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS