FDIC Adopts Final Changes To Brokered Deposit Rules

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Tuesday put the finishing touches on an overhaul of its regulations on banks' use of brokered and high-rate deposits, capping off a two-year rulemaking effort that sought to accommodate technological and industry changes in the way banks source their deposits. The finalized rulemaking package, approved by a 3-1 vote of the FDIC's board, creates a new framework for determining whether deposits obtained through an arrangement with a third party, such as a fintech firm, qualify as brokered and are therefore subject to additional restrictions at banks that aren't well-capitalized. FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams, for whom...

