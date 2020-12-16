Tips For Identifying A Culturally Competent Mediator

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 1:26 PM EST) -- By choosing mediation, plaintiffs and defendants are communicating they want to feel understood and heard by everyone in the room. They are happy to be invited to the party that is mediation. But they also want to be danced with, and they want people to acknowledge and welcome the various types of moves they bring to the dance floor. Attorneys can enable a dance party to unfold by selecting the right mediator to fit their client's needs and the needs of the particular issues. That may mean retaining a neutral belonging to a minority group or a neutral who is at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS