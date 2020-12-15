6th Circ. Backs Ohio City's Win In Race Bias Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a race and gender bias suit from Black woman who claimed the city of Akron, Ohio, unlawfully passed her over for a job in favor of a white man, finding the worker couldn't demonstrate that she was the superior candidate. A three-judge panel affirmed Akron's summary judgment win in a Title VII lawsuit brought by Pamela Harris in March 2018, concluding that Harris couldn't show that the city's stated rationale for hiring Mark Hodas instead of Harris for a landscaping position was a smokescreen for discrimination. Once the city posited legitimate reasons for deciding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS