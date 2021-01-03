Climate Regs Expected To Lead CFTC Policy Agenda In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is expected to focus on mitigating climate risks under Democratic leadership in 2021, an agenda consistent with Biden administration priorities that will likely require collaboration with other regulators. The CFTC, which will have a Democratic chair this year for the first time since the Obama administration, could also delve deeper into digital currency regulation or revisit recent rulemaking, attorneys say. Wholesale change appears unlikely as Republicans, at least for the time being, still have a 3-2 edge on the commission. Current chairman Heath Tarbert plans to step down from his role as chairman in early 2021,...

