FDIC Eases Path To Lending For Nonbanks With New Rule

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Tuesday firmed up a pathway to lending for nonbank companies by codifying the agency's expectations for businesses looking to own certain types of lenders without becoming subject to Federal Reserve oversight. The agency adopted a final rule that establishes how so-called industrial banks and industrial loan companies with nonbank owners can obtain or maintain federal deposit insurance. Those entities allow fintech and other companies to access bank charters without becoming subject to the strictures of the Bank Company Holding Act, prompting consumer protection advocates to swiftly pan the rule as a dangerous mingling of commerce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS