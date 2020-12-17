Croatia Tax Treaty Talks Rapidly Advancing, US Official Says

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- Tax treaty negotiations with Croatia, the only country in the European Union lacking a bilateral agreement with the United States, are proceeding rapidly, an official at the U.S. Department of the Treasury said Thursday. The quick progress on the negotiations with Croatia bodes well for eventually finalizing the agreement, David Kautter, Treasury assistant secretary for tax policy, said at a webinar hosted by the International Fiscal Association. "Those negotiations are moving along extraordinarily quickly," Kautter said. "I think we're able, when we focus, to move pretty rapidly on these new treaties as well as amending the existing treaties." The Senate has,...

