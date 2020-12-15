6th Circ. Lets Morgan Stanley Adviser Fight Arbitration Award

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:20 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Morgan Stanley financial adviser who wanted nearly $15 million for allegedly unfair discipline but got awarded nothing by an arbitrator shouldn't have had his challenge to the arbitration award thrown out of court. A unanimous three-judge panel held that a trial court shouldn't have tossed Richard Hale's suit looking to overturn the arbitration award, saying the $14.75 million he was seeking met the threshold for keeping the case in federal court. Under circuit precedent, courts should look at the amount sought by a petitioner looking to nix an arbitration award, and use that to...

