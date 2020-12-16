Trump's 1st Circ. Pick In Limbo As Sens. OK District Judges

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's last pending appeals court nomination is up in the air after a top Republican senator said Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden should fill the First Circuit vacancy, even as the Senate confirmed two of Trump's district court picks for Tennessee and South Carolina, including a Kirkland alum approved by a single vote. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the nomination of Judge Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach to the First Circuit should wait for the Biden administration. In photo, the U.S. Capitol. (iStock.com) Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., praised Trump's move to elevate Puerto Rico U.S. District...

