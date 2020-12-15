Broker Must Give SEC Proceeds From 1 Global Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge issued a final judgment Tuesday against a self-styled broker embroiled in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme run through purported commercial lender 1 Global Capital, ruling the broker must fork over his $317,690 commission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal granted the SEC's request in his judgment against Roger E. Dobrovodsky, 65, and entered injunctions against future violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the SEC, Dobrovodsky's commissions totaled $317,690 after he raised more than $5.2 million for 1 Global through illegal sales of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS