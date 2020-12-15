New York Blocks ICE From Entering State's Courthouses

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:12 PM EST) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials cannot make arrests at New York courthouses without a warrant under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said the measure ensures every New Yorker "can have their day in court without fear of being unfairly targeted by ICE." The Protect Our Courts Act protects court attendees, including litigants, witnesses and family members, from civil arrests during court proceedings. The New York Senate and Assembly passed the bill in July. The legislation is key to ensuring New Yorkers can freely access the justice system without fear of being targeted by immigration authorities,...

