Eli Lilly Should Face IP Suit Over Migraine App, Judge Says

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- A federal judge in North Carolina has found Eli Lilly shouldn't be able to escape allegations that the pharmaceutical giant stole an app developer's confidential information to launch a rival migraine tracking app. On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler recommended keeping alive claims that Eli Lilly & Co. defrauded a North Carolina-based health care technology company called SensorRx Inc. when it started marketing its own Vega Migraine app last year. "The undersigned finds plaintiff's arguments against dismissal to be most compelling," Magistrate Judge Keesler wrote in a brief order. The magistrate judge also recommended rejecting efforts by Eli Lilly to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS