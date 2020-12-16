Travers Smith Guides £1.1B Pension Deal For Maersk

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 11:54 AM GMT) -- A workplace retirement savings plan for Danish shipping company Maersk has insured £1.1 billion ($1.5 billion) of pension liabilities with Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd., the insurer said Wednesday. The buy-in deal will protect the benefits of 1,900 former members and 3,000 retirees in the defined benefit Maersk Retirement Benefit Scheme. The bulk annuity transaction, one of the largest this year, is one of a series of similar deals at the end of the year. Britain is on track for the second-biggest year on record for pension deals. Businesses struggling with deficits in their workplace saving plans are looking to offload liabilities....

