Pensions 'Dashboard' Project Publishes Standards For Data

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 3:19 PM GMT) -- The body tasked with developing the British government's online pensions initiative has published long-awaited data standards for the project, which will unite long-term savers with lost retirement pots. The Money and Pensions Service said Tuesday that the standards would enable pension providers to prepare customer data in a format that could be easily plugged in to the service, which it is calling a dashboard, when it goes live in 2023. The website portal, a key plank of the Pensions Schemes Bill, will allow savers to see all their retirement savings from their employers in one place. Insurers estimate that 1.6 million...

