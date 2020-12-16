FCA Tells Investors To Avoid Unregistered Cryptoasset Cos.

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 11:34 AM GMT) -- Consumers should withdraw their money from crypto-asset companies that have not applied for Financial Conduct Authority registration by January, the City watchdog said on Wednesday, as it warned that they will not be protected under anti-money laundering rules. The FCA advised consumers to pull their cash or crypto-assets from firms that have not sought to be registered. The regulator became the supervisor on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing for digital assets providers in January. This has meant that existing companies issuing cryptocurrencies have had to apply to the FCA for registration by Jan. 10 next year if they are to comply...

