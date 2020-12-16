BREAKING: Ex-UBS Worker, Day Trader Lose Insider Dealing Conviction Appeal

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 2:07 PM GMT) -- A former compliance officer at UBS and her day trader friend lost their appeal on Wednesday after they sought to overturn their convictions for insider dealing, as a judge rejected arguments that prosecutors failed to present evidence at trial that could have helped their case. The Court of Appeal has found that "there was no irregularity or unfairness" to make the insider dealing convictions of the former UBS compliance officer and her friend unsafe. (Getty) Lawyers for Fabiana Abdel-Malek, a UBS Group AG employee, and Walid Choucair said at an appeal hearing in November that the Financial Conduct Authority had failed...

