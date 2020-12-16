Money Launderer Ordered To Hand Over Profits In NCA Probe

Law360, London (December 16, 2020, 4:00 PM GMT) -- A prolific money launderer convicted of moving millions of pounds for criminals before auction house Christie's raised the alarm has been ordered to hand over more than £200,000 ($270,000) or face more years in prison, the National Crime Agency said Wednesday. Kazeem Akinwale, who was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2019 for running a "professional and organized" money laundering operation, has been ordered to hand over the cash at a confiscation hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday. Akinwale was warned by the judge at the Central Criminal Court on Monday that he would serve four more years...

