4 Firms Power Merger Forming $3.8B Cannabis Industry Giant

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:56 PM EST) -- Aphria and Tilray announced Wednesday that they have agreed to merge, creating what they say will be the largest cannabis company in the world with an equity value of roughly C$5 billion ($3.8 billion), in a deal built by DLA Piper, Fasken Martineau, Cooley and Blake Cassels. The combined entity boasts pro forma revenue of C$874 million over the last 12 months, and with a retail market share of approximately 17.3%, they say they'll be the largest cannabis company in the world. It will have facilities and offices in the U.S., Canada, Portugal and Germany, and offer a wide range of...

