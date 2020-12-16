Perkins Coie Nabs 17 Attys From NY Firm, Forcing Rename

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- The new year will kick off with a shake-up at Wall Street law firm Richards Kibbe & Orbe LLP as the New York-based boutique is set to lose 17 of its litigators — and a third of its name — to BigLaw firm Perkins Coie LLP. Both firms announced on Wednesday that the 17 attorneys, specializing in white collar and financial services litigation, will join Perkins Coie's New York and Washington, D.C., offices on Jan. 1. The exodus includes name partner Lee S. Richards III, which is prompting Richards Kibbe to rename itself as Kibbe & Orbe LLP, alongside a restructuring...

