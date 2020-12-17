American Tire Distributors Taps Fox VP To Head Legal Office

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 11:49 AM EST) -- A vice president for Twentieth Century Fox has traded the rough and tumble entertainment world for what could be a smoother ride in the automotive industry with American Tire Distributors. Carol Genis has been hired as chief legal officer and general counsel executive with one of the largest independent tire distributors in the U.S. Genis joined American Tire Distributors following three years as executive vice president and head of legal affairs for Twentieth Century Fox's television division in Los Angeles. She takes over for Gail Sharps Myers, who left in June. "Carol has a strong background and diverse experience in successfully...

