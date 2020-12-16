Mallinckrodt Says Market Bodes Ill For Ch. 11 Equity Salvage

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:50 PM EST) -- An attorney for global drug giant Mallinckrodt PLC told a bankruptcy judge in Delaware Wednesday that market signals and looming risks of massive damage awards provide ample evidence that stockholders are out of the money in the company's $5.3 billion Chapter 11. Arguing for a second day before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey on a contested motion for an official committee of equity holders, Christopher Harris of Latham & Watkins LLP, counsel to Mallinckrodt, said stockholders relied on an analysis that "assumes away all the problems" with claims that a company reorganization based on different litigation strategies can save current...

