NLRB Official Says Pooled CBA Vote Can't Block Union Ouster

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- A tentative agreement extending a union contract between a hospital and its nurses and maintenance workers doesn't bar a decertification petition because the union did not properly ratify the agreement, a National Labor Relations Board official said in a decision letting a vote to oust the union proceed. Nancy Wilson, director of the NLRB's Pittsburgh office, said Tuesday that the SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania failed to show that its tentative agreement with Washington Health System Greene can't block an employee's petition because the union pooled ratification votes from the maintenance and nursing units, rather than taking a separate vote from each unit....

