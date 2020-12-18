Fed. Circ. Upholds Finjan Virus Software Patent Again

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 2:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed for a second time that a Finjan Inc. patent for computer virus protection technology is valid, rejecting the latest efforts by Palo Alto Networks Inc. to overturn the company's win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In a ruling Wednesday, the three-judge panel found Palo Alto Networks was not able to show that a patent Finjan on technology that uses remotely located computers to inspect content for viruses was rendered obvious by a 2007 patent filed by an executive at another digital security company. The ruling marks the second time the Federal Circuit has ruled...

