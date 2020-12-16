Marketplace StockX Locks In $2.8B Value After $275M Round

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:36 PM EST) -- Sneaker-centric online marketplace StockX, which counts General Atlantic and Jay-Z's venture capital firm as investors, said Wednesday that its valuation has skyrocketed to $2.8 billion after it raked in $275 million in a financing round led by Tiger Global. StockX said in a press release that the new Series E capital would be used to fund its global expansion, product development and entrance into new e-commerce categories. The Detroit-based e-commerce platform added that its latest funding round, led by Tiger Global Management LLC, brings the total amount it's raised to $490 million. The business was able to nab new investors Altimeter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS