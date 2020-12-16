Deal Freezes Suit Over Sick Office Depot Worker's Firing

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- A lawsuit accusing Office Depot of using a phony excuse to fire a cancer-stricken employee instead of helping him deal with his illness' side effects and keep his job is on hold, after the retailer and the ex-worker told a Colorado federal court they'd reached a deal. Judge Lewis T. Babcock's order on Tuesday put a one-month wait on further hearings and voided any future deadlines in David Minner's age and disability bias lawsuit. Terms of the settlement were not immediately available. Minner's October 2019 lawsuit came about a year after he was terminated. Minner, then 60, alleged Office Depot discriminated...

