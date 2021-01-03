4 Banking Regulation Issues To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- The regulatory agenda for the banking industry is in flux as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to be sworn in later this month, but financial services attorneys said issues related to climate change, credit access and debt collection are likely to take a front seat as the new year unfolds. Here are four areas attorneys told Law360 they're watching for potentially significant regulatory developments in 2021. Climate Change and Supervision In 2020, New York's Department of Financial Services became the first U.S. banking regulator to articulate its expectations for financial institutions on managing the impacts of climate change, and the Federal Reserve...

