Girardi Keese Receiver Delayed As Bankruptcy Threat Looms

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:53 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday he'll hold off on putting Girardi Keese PC in receivership after a creditor said an involuntary bankruptcy petition will be filed against the firm within days, but kept the firm's assets frozen until that point comes.

The firm and founder Tom Girardi are accused of misappropriating millions in Boeing settlement funds meant for Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims' families. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said during a virtual hearing he decided not to appoint a receiver over the firm amid its legal woes in light of a representation from creditor California Attorney Lending II Inc....

