Girardi's Ex-Partners Say He Cheated Them Out Of $2.3M

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Tom Girardi's former Girardi Keese partners say the celebrity attorney owes them $2.3 million in lost earnings and equity on a partnership property he used as collateral for $7.5 million in loans they never agreed to, according to a lawsuit filed this week in Los Angeles. Over two decades ago, Robert Keese, Robert Finnerty and James O'Callahan, along with Girardi, entered into the "1126 Wilshire Partnership," which owns part of the property where the law firm Girardi Keese is located in downtown Los Angeles, according to the complaint filed Monday. Keese, Finnerty and O'Callahan — who were also longtime partners at...

