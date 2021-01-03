Product Liability Regulation & Legislation To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- Toxic substances known as "forever" chemicals, hemp-derived CBD and e-cigarettes are among the topics product liability attorneys will have their eye on in the coming year. Here's what to watch on the legislative and regulatory fronts in 2021. Biden Administration Set to Act on 'Forever" Chemicals President-elect Joe Biden's campaign pledged to address the toxic group of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFASs, that are found in a range of products from firefighting foam to nonstick pans and food packaging. The chemicals are long-lasting in the body and the environment and are shown to lead to reproductive, developmental,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS