NY Bar Calls State's New Power Of Attorney Law A 'Big Win'

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday signed a new law that streamlines how power of attorney forms are handled, which the New York State Bar Association called a big win for residents and its members because it makes it more likely the forms aren't rejected due to harmless errors or omissions. The new law requires banks and others to accept a power of attorney form as long as it substantially complies with the new statute instead of requiring the statute's exact language. According to the state bar association's Wednesday announcement touting the new law, the power of attorney form...

