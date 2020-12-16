Orrick Latest BigLaw Firm To Announce Year-End Bonuses

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 11:04 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is the latest law firm to announce year-end bonuses that tack on additional cash based on the unprecedented nature of 2020, according to a firm memo published by Above The Law on Wednesday. Orrick will match the Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP year-end bonus scale and will adopt the special bonus scale for work during the pandemic that was set by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in September, according to the memo. Combining the Cravath scale and Davis Polk bonus, associates who work 1,950 billable hours or more — including up to 100 hours of firm-...

