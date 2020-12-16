Mass. Top Court Justice Retires After Sprint To The Finish

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- Associate Justice Barbara Lenk had plans to "slide into retirement" this year. She would step down from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in August, giving Gov. Charlie Baker plenty of time to nominate her successor, and spend time this fall taking classes at the Harvard Institute For Learning in Retirement. But, as has been the case for many in 2020, she said while she was making her plans, "God was laughing at me." Justice Lenk stayed on the court until Dec. 1 when she turned 70, the mandatory retirement age for judges in the state. First, the COVID-19 pandemic tied up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS