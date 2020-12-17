Oxy Owes $2M Royalties For NM Gas Leases, Judge Rules

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:59 PM EST) -- Oxy USA Inc. can't dodge paying the U.S. government nearly $2 million in gas royalties for leases in northeastern New Mexico despite the company's efforts to whittle down the price, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Kea W. Riggs ruled Wednesday that the director of the Office of Natural Resource Revenue had appropriately relied on the terms of Oxy's gas lease to come up with the figure, instead of relying on outdated regulations from the 1980s. The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department conducted a 2007 audit of gas leases "on behalf" of the ONRR, according to court documents....

