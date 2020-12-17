Senate Confirms Trump Picks For Tenn., Claims Court

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- Senators on Thursday confirmed a veteran federal prosecutor to a Tennessee district court and a GOP congressional staffer who will join the U.S. Court of Federal Claims despite Democratic skepticism about his experience. Charles Edward Atchley Jr. will move from the U.S. attorney's office to judge's chambers in the Eastern District of Tennessee after a 54-41 vote with six Democrats joining Republicans in support. Zachary N. Somers will start a 15-year term on the claims court after a 52-43 vote with four Democrats and all Republicans in favor. Somers has been a Republican congressional counsel since 2007, most recently a Senate...

