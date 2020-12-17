Law360's The Term: The End Of The Trump Era

This Week

S2, E11: The End Of The Trump Era Your browser does not support the audio element.



Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's tumultuous relationship with the Supreme Court is coming to an end after four years of blockbuster cases, angry tweets and three lifetime appointments. Law360's The Term looks back on the norm-shattering Trump era with law professor Stephen Vladeck.

The team interviews Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas at Austin law professor and prominent high court commentator. The conversation is part of Law360's look at President Trump and the Supreme Court ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next month.

Vladeck discusses everything from President Trump's norm-breaking hostility toward the justices as well as his original research on the Trump administration's aggressive legal strategy in the Supreme Court.

But Vladeck says President Trump's "real legacy" won't be any case or precedent. Instead it will be his three "transformational" appointments that have cemented a strong conservative majority on the court for years to come.

