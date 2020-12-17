Law360's The Term: The End Of The Trump Era

This Week
S2, E11: The End Of The Trump Era
Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action.
In its final episode of 2020, the team interviews Stephen Vladeck, a University of Texas at Austin law professor and prominent high court commentator. The conversation is part of Law360's retrospective on the Trump presidency and the Supreme Court ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next month.
Vladeck discusses everything from President Trump's norm-breaking hostility toward the justices as well as his original research on the Trump administration's aggressive legal strategy in the Supreme Court.
But Vladeck says President Trump's "real legacy" won't be any case or precedent. Instead it will be his three "transformational" appointments that have cemented a strong conservative majority on the court for years to come.
