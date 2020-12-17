ECJ Clarifies Rules Governing Extradition Of EU Citizens

Law360, London (December 17, 2020, 1:45 PM GMT) -- A European Union citizen can be extradited to a country outside the bloc only after prosecutors consult with the state where that individual is a national, the EU's top court said Thursday, a ruling that highlights the barriers law enforcement bodies will face when Britain leaves the bloc. The state from which extradition is being requested must inform the citizen's home country of all the elements of that request and must be allowed a reasonable time to issue a European arrest warrant, the European Court of Justice said. "It is incumbent on the requested member state to inform the competent authorities...

