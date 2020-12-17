EU Parliament Demands Brexit Deal By Sunday

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 3:17 PM EST) -- A Brexit deal needs to be done before midnight on Sunday; otherwise the European Parliament won't approve it before the post-Brexit regulatory period ends Jan. 1, the heads of the Parliament's major political groups announced Thursday. The statement from the Conference of Presidents warned that the Parliament must be given enough time to scrutinize a deal and that it won't simply wave through a trade agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The Conference of Presidents is made up of leaders of the Parliament's political groups and is led by the Parliament's president, David Sassoli. The debate going ahead is...

