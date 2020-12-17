Ropes & Gray Leads Gridiron Capital To $1.35B Fund Close

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- Gridiron Capital, a private equity firm specializing in branded consumer products and niche industrial businesses, said Thursday that it had closed its newest fund after a firm-record $1.35 billion capital-raising push guided by Ropes & Gray. Connecticut-based Gridiron said in a statement that the new Gridiron Capital Fund IV was substantially oversubscribed, with a base of investors including pension funds, insurance companies, nonprofit foundations and endowments. Kevin Jackson, managing partner at Gridiron, expressed his gratitude to investors for their "steadfast confidence and long-term commitment" throughout a turbulent year and pledged Gridiron's commitment to its established investment strategies. "We are extremely proud...

