BarkBox Hits $1.6B Valuation In SPAC Deal Driven By 3 Firms

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) -- BarkBox, a monthly subscription service for dog owners, plans to merge with a special purpose acquisition company to go public at a $1.6 billion valuation in a deal guided by Gunderson Dettmer, Skadden and Graubard Miller, the companies said Thursday. The agreement merges New York-based Barkbox Inc. with Northern Star Acquisition Corp., and the resulting entity will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BARK," according to a statement. The transaction values BarkBox at $1.6 billion, including debt. Formed in 2012, BarkBox offers monthly subscriptions for dog owners to receive boxes filled with toys and treats....

