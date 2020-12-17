MoFo Elevates Director To New Chief Diversity Officer Role

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- Amid a year of reckoning that pushed law firms of all sizes into varying commitments on cultural competency, Morrison & Foerster announced Thursday the appointment of its first chief diversity and inclusion officer. Natalie Kernisant moved into the senior position this month after nearly seven years in different diversity and inclusion-focused roles at the BigLaw firm, according to a statement and her LinkedIn profile. During that time, including the last roughly four years as the firm's global director of diversity and inclusion, the New York-based Kernisant led various efforts to both diversify Morrison & Foerster's ranks and leverage its considerable resources...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS