Utah Amends Legal Biz Program Over Atty Referral Fee Worry

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Utah pilot program for new legal businesses and innovations that is overseen by the state's top court has moved to momentarily halt applicants whose models propose bare referral fee arrangements paid by lawyers to nonlawyers due to potential ethical concerns. A rules advisory committee has been tasked by the Utah Supreme Court to study the issue and to recommend ethical guidance for lawyers entering those referral fee models, as well as determine how to oversee those arrangements, according to a Dec. 10 announcement. Utah Supreme Court Justice Constandinos Himonas told Law360 on Thursday there were concerns about certain straight referrals...

