Crypto Investor Cred Inc. Says It's On Track For Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency investment platform Cred Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday that it has reached an agreement with its unsecured creditors for a Chapter 11 liquidation plan and that it is already entertaining bids for a going-concern sale. At a virtual hearing on motions ranging from requests to turn the firm over to a trustee to its own request to set up sale procedures, Cred board member Grant Lyon said the firm has begun marketing itself and has received prospective stalking horse bids "in the $2 million range." "In my opinion, there is value as a going concern," Lyon said....

