Legal Tech Co. Disco Raised $100M In Q4, Plans To Expand

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- CS Disco Inc., a Texas firm that develops software for document review and other aspects of discovery, announced Thursday that it had secured $40 million in debt financing, bringing its capital-raising haul for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $100 million as it plans further expansion. Disco, which had raised $60 million in equity financing in October from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, LiveOak Venture Partners, Georgia Partners and Breyer Capital and says it is valued at $785 million, intends to use the cash infusion to grow. It is dou—bling its sales and marketing team and a total of 300 new employees are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS