Ex-Clients: Girardi Firm Took Boeing Deals Without Consent

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- Two Indonesian families who lost relatives in a 2018 Lion Air plane crash that killed 189 people are alleging the troubled plaintiffs firm Girardi Keese accepted a low-ball settlement from Boeing for them without their permission, according to a motion filed in Illinois federal court this week. The families claim former Girardi Keese partner David Lira, who left the firm earlier this year, confidentially settled the cases during a mediation session with retired Illinois state Judge Donald O'Connell. Lira, the families say, claimed he had their express authority to settle the two cases, when he in fact did not. They said they fired the firm after...

