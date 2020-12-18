GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- A new survey found that industries and corporations are increasingly allocating their spending on in-house legal teams rather than outside counsel, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued new guidance for employers thinking about mandating COVID-19 vaccinations. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Outside Legal Spending Losing to In-House Industries and corporations are increasingly allocating their legal spending on in-house legal teams rather than outside counsel, according to a survey released Thursday. A new legal spending survey released by global research firm Gartner Inc. found that the amount spent...

