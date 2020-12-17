Credit Suisse Charged In Bulgarian Money Laundering Probe

Law360, London (December 17, 2020, 5:36 PM GMT) -- Swiss prosecutors filed criminal charges on Thursday against Credit Suisse after an "extensive investigation" into a money laundering scandal on a "grand scale" involving Bulgarian athletes and drug trafficking. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland said it has indicted the banking giant in the Federal Criminal Court for failing to prevent a major Bulgarian criminal organization from trafficking narcotics and laundering the proceeds of these activities. Prosecutors said they have also indicted a former manager at the Swiss lender and two members of the criminal gang. Credit Suisse is "accused of failing to take all the organizational measures that...

